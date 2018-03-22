Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lamb has long been the go-to roast for Easter, and for good reason.

It's delicious served to rosy pink perfection and equally scrumptious cooked long and low which tenderises the meat slowly and evenly.

This recipe calls for a succulent leg of lamb with fresh garlic and rosemary along with Tracklements Zingy Rosemary Jelly which cuts through the richness of the roast lamb and adds another dimension to buttery spuds.

Roast lamb with zingy rosemary jelly (serves 6)

You will need:

4lb/2kg boneless leg of lamb

4 cloves of garlic

2-3 stems fresh rosemary

Juice of ½ a lemon

1 dessert spoon Tracklements Zingy Rosemary Jelly

Sea salt and pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220˚C/425˚F/gas mark 7.

2. Start by preparing the lamb, this can be done a couple of hours before cooking. Peel and thinly slice the garlic, then make an incision in the meat with the tip of a knife - about 1cm deep - and push a sliver of garlic and a small sprig of rosemary into the incision. Repeat until all the garlic and rosemary has been used.

3. Mix together the lemon juice and Tracklements Zingy Rosemary Jelly. It may help to warm the jelly slightly. Place the lamb in a roasting dish either resting on potatoes and onions or on a rack and pour over the lemon and Rosemary Jelly mix. Season with a little salt and pepper.

4. Roast in the middle of the oven for 20 minutes then turn the temperature down to 180˚C/350˚F/gas mark 4. Baste the meat with the juice from the bottom of the pan and return to the oven for a further hour if you want it pink or an hour and 20 mins if you prefer it well done.

5. Allow the meat to rest for at least 20 minutes before carving. Serve with buttered (or roast) spuds, your favourite veg, juices from the pan and a generous spoonful of Tracklements Zingy Rosemary Jelly.

Tracklements has spent more than 45 years sniffing out the most delicious recipes and hunting down the finest, natural ingredients in the heart of Wiltshire to curate its eclectic collection of more than 60 mustards, chutneys, relishes and sauces.

Zingy Rosemary Jelly has a RRP £2.90 for 250g, and is available from delis and farm shops nationwide and online at here