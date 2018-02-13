Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The time has come to show off you're flipping skills as Pancake Day is finally here.

Whether you go for the classic combination of lemon and sugar or you like to spice things up with more bizarre combination with Cadbury's creme eggs or even Marmite.

People across Burton and South Derbyshire will be trying their hand at flipping the best pancakes in town, but why do we celebrate Pancake Day?

The day is held every year on Shrove Tuesday, which changes year-to-year, depending on when Easter is. The name Shrove Tuesday comes from 'shrive', meaning absolution for sins by doing penance. The day gets its name from the tradition of Christians trying to be 'shriven' before Lent.

Pancakes are made as they are an all-in-one way of using up foods, such as eggs, flour and milk, before Lent. Families would use the tradition to clear out their cupboards and remove tempting foods so they would not be in the house during Lent.

After Pancake Day, most people will then choose to give something bad for them up for Lent, such as chocolate or alcohol.

Now, although many people might choose not to celebrate the religious aspect of the period, they will still get involved and enjoy making their own pancakes.

Andy Barnes, executive chef at Cardiff's Marriott Hotel, shared some of his secrets for the perfect pancake with our sister paper, The Mirror.

Check out his tips to make the perfect pancake to fill up your family tonight.

How to make the perfect pancake

Ingredients

Two eggs;

100g plain flour;

300ml milk;

1 tsp vegetable oil;

Pinch of salt.

Method

Lightly whisk the eggs. Make a small well in the flour and add the salt and oil. Pour the whisked eggs into the flour. Add half of the milk. Mix well and add the rest of the milk. Warm the pan and add a little oil. Pour the batter mixture into the pan and fry for a few seconds. Flip it! Fry for a few seconds on the other side. Add your favourite toppings and tuck in!

Five things you didn't know about Pancake Day

