The time has come to show off you're flipping skills as Pancake Day is finally here.
Whether you go for the classic combination of lemon and sugar or you like to spice things up with more bizarre combination with Cadbury's creme eggs or even Marmite.
People across Burton and South Derbyshire will be trying their hand at flipping the best pancakes in town, but why do we celebrate Pancake Day?
The day is held every year on Shrove Tuesday, which changes year-to-year, depending on when Easter is. The name Shrove Tuesday comes from 'shrive', meaning absolution for sins by doing penance. The day gets its name from the tradition of Christians trying to be 'shriven' before Lent.
Pancakes are made as they are an all-in-one way of using up foods, such as eggs, flour and milk, before Lent. Families would use the tradition to clear out their cupboards and remove tempting foods so they would not be in the house during Lent.
After Pancake Day, most people will then choose to give something bad for them up for Lent, such as chocolate or alcohol.
Now, although many people might choose not to celebrate the religious aspect of the period, they will still get involved and enjoy making their own pancakes.
Andy Barnes, executive chef at Cardiff's Marriott Hotel, shared some of his secrets for the perfect pancake with our sister paper, The Mirror.
Check out his tips to make the perfect pancake to fill up your family tonight.
How to make the perfect pancake
Ingredients
- Two eggs;
- 100g plain flour;
- 300ml milk;
- 1 tsp vegetable oil;
- Pinch of salt.
Method
- Lightly whisk the eggs.
- Make a small well in the flour and add the salt and oil.
- Pour the whisked eggs into the flour.
- Add half of the milk.
- Mix well and add the rest of the milk.
- Warm the pan and add a little oil.
- Pour the batter mixture into the pan and fry for a few seconds.
- Flip it! Fry for a few seconds on the other side.
- Add your favourite toppings and tuck in!
Five things you didn't know about Pancake Day
But how much do you actually know about pancake day? Here are five bizarre facts.
- Pancakes were invented as a way to rid the cupboards and pantries of fatty and perishable foods, like eggs and milk, before Ash Wednesday - or Lent - begins.
- Ross McCurdy may not be a name known by many, but he hold the record for the most pancakes made by an individual in one hour. He managed to flip and toss his way through 1,092 pancakes in August 2013 in Kingston, Washington, America.
- The first ever pancake race dates all the way back to the 15th century, when a woman in Olney Buckinghamshire, was so busy cooking pancakes that she lost track of time. When she heard the church bells ringing for the start of mass, she ran out into the street towards the church with her pan and pancake still in hand!
- Some creative chefs have taken to turning their pancakes into canvases, and creating amazing 'pancake art'. They use sauces which are squeezed onto the pancake, and the heat from the pan creates depth and shadow of portraits.
- The world's largest pancake was made in Manchester in 1994 by the Co-operative Union Ltd. The colossal pancake measured more than 15 metres in diameter and weighed three tonnes, needing the help of cranes to flip it over.