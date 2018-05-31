A look around Burton's newest restaurant - Miller & Carter

What's OngalleryA look around Burton's newest restaurant - Miller & Carter ShareByCaroline KayAssistant Digital Editor (What's On)16:46, 31 MAY 2018Updated16:56, 31 MAY 2018The open plan eating area and bar area1 of 9The wine rack2 of 9The booths inside the restaurant3 of 9Looking across one of the bays towards the chefs cooking area4 of 9One of the booths inside the restaurant5 of 9Miller & Carter trademark - the bull6 of 9A view inside the restaurant7 of 9The Miller & Carter bull8 of 9Inside the restaurant, looking over towards the bar9 of 9More OnEating Out in Burton