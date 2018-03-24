Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're a gin fan, you'll be spoilt for choice next month when a jamboree devoted to the spirit comes to Burton Town Hall.

The Gin Jamboree, will be coming to Burton Town Hall on Friday, April 27, and Saturday, April 28 ,and there will be 100 different gins on offer.

Organiser of the gin tasting extravaganza, Andrew Wilson, said: "The turn-out for our Gin Jamborees has been phenomenal – with events selling out in a matter of days.

"This will be our fifth visit to Burton in less than two years - and we've already got dates reserved to come back in the autumn.

"We have so many gins to try and every one of them is unique. The great thing about the new wave of artisan gins is they're produced with great loving care by people who are keen alchemists and with quality in mind."

Last year, sales of gin broke the £1 billion mark for the first time ever in the UK, six months ahead of forecasts, with a growth rate higher than any other spirit sold in UK pubs, bars and restaurants.

Andrew said: "Gin is a vibrant, fascinating and versatile drink that comes in a thousand different guises, each one with its own story to tell and its own flavour and style, many of them produced by small artisan producers so there is so much to discover.

"We are constantly introducing new gins to the range on show at Jamboree's, so even if you've been before, you'll want to come back.

"With distilleries becoming ever-more inventive with their botanicals, there are more choices than ever for different gin styles and flavours.

"As well as the humble gin and tonics, it's used in some of the world’s most popular cocktails, and now with the rise of new styles of flavoured gin, can also be sipped neat."

The Gin Jamboree at Burton Town Hall will takes place from 6.30pm to 11.30pm each evening and tickets are priced at £15 per person.

Entry includes a comprehensive gin guide describing all of the 100 different gins on offer, a 'Copa de Balon' gin glass to take home and a delicious Jambalaya supper, live DJ's and seating for everyone.

All gins are offered as fully prepared gin and tonics or cocktails and are available in full or half measures to allow multiple sampling.

To book tickets visit www.ginjamboree.co.uk or call 01782 372224 more information.