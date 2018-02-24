The video will start in 8 Cancel

Love gin? Or do you prefer rum? Whatever the answer, there's good news for those who feel torn between the two.

A gin and rum festival is coming to Burton – with 60 different gins and 60 rums on offer for spirit lovers.

Taking place at the Burton Market Hall on Sunday, May 6, doors will open from noon until 5pm followed by an evening session at 6pm until 11pm.

The over-18s festival, sponsored by Schweppes, aims to offer visitors the chance to discover more than 60 different gins and 60 different rums with members of staff on hand to guide guests through the many different blends and tastes.

There will also be talks and master classes from gin and rum producers, music from a live DJ and street food stalls for visitors to take their pick.

The founder of the Gin and Rum Festival, Bobby Nanua, said: "I am delighted to have launched the UK's very first Gin and Rum Festival.

"We have an exciting year ahead hosting the festival in more than 20 cities. It is a great pleasure to hold the Gin and Rum Festival in the fantastic surroundings of Burton Market Hall."

Tickets cost £10 with a discount for students and NHS staff at £7.50.

To purchase drinks, visitors must top up their cashless wristband either online or at the top-up station as the bars will not take cash.

You can book tickets to the event via Eventbrite.