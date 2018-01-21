Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tipping when ordering a drink, eating out or getting a takeaway might seem like the norm for most Americans but when it comes to us Brits, we still don't know how much to tip for a restaurant meal.

And the confusion is centered on our lack of understanding over exactly who pockets the cash we tip, it seems.

Also many UK restaurants include a service charge, where a tip is not necessary, other than for exceptional service.

Some may see it as traditional to leave 10 per cent, but up to 15 per cent is now commonplace for good service at a restaurant, experts say.

More than half of us are unsure whether to leave a tip in restaurants in case it is not passed on to waiting staff, according to research.

A study by the AA Hotel and Hospitality Services found most diners were unclear about how the money was shared out.

And three quarters of over-55s struggled to use a card machine to leave tips.

Out of the 75 restaurants polled AA, 81 per cent said they would welcome clearer legislation on how money from tips should be distributed.

It comes after waiters at a Bristol restaurant chain said they were being made to "pay to work" because the company's tipping policy forces them to hand over their cash to managers at the end of their shift.

Employees of the venue claimed they were required to pay three per cent of their total table sales back to the company.

They also said although generally this money is meant to be taken out of the waiter's tips, if they have not earned enough to cover the three per cent levy - they are required to take this amount out of their own hard-earned cash.

The money taken by the company from staff's tips are subsequently being used to subsidise their wages, according to staff.

Caroline Walford, customer support manager for AA Hotel and Hospitality Services told website Big Hospitality: "Tipping is optional and while there is no obligation to leave one, our research brings to light a social dilemma affecting the majority of British diners.

"Perhaps this survey points towards a lingering British embarrassment surrounding money or perhaps it is time for more clarity for both consumers and those in the hospitality industry."

Travel website TripAdvisor, which is visited by people from across the world has this to say about tipping in the UK:

Tipping is not expected in the UK in the way it is in other countries. All staff in the UK, must by law, be paid at least the National Minimum Wage.

It means, like most European countries, the need and culture for tipping has lessened.

Taxis:

It is not a requirement to tip in taxis, but it is customary to round up to the nearest pound on metered taxi journeys, more as a convenience to the passenger and driver than as a tip.

On an airport journey in a booked minicab you might wish to tip two or three pounds if the driver helps with your luggage.

If taking a licenced London taxi cab to or from Heathrow or in London a 10 per cent tip is the average amount.

Takeaway food

If your food is delivered to your hotel or apartment, tipping is not required, but the delivery driver would obviously appreciate a pound, or some/all of the change as appropriate, as a tip. Some customers tip, some do not.

If you pick up the food from the takeaway restaurant, tipping would be inappropriate.

Fast food, cafes and coffee shops

No tips are generally offered in fast food restaurants.

In a cafe, you may receive waitress service to bring your drinks you have ordered to the table. In these establishments tipping is usual.

If you feel the service has been especially pleasant then a tip of 10 per cent would be appropriate. Similar to a restaurant but only in table service case.

In coffee shops, such as Starbucks, there may be a tip jar on the counter, but very few customers offer tips.

In casual cafeterias, where you collect your food and place it on a tray, commonly found in tourist attractions, tipping is never appropriate.

Pubs and bars

Bartenders in pubs and bars do not expect to be tipped. If, however, you have developed a rapport with the barman you can buy him a drink, by saying 'and one for yourself', which is an offer that they buy a drink for themselves, although since this may not be permitted, they would take it as a tip of around £1.

This is far from typical, and would be inappropriate for instance, on your first visit to the bar.

Hotels

As with anywhere in the world, a porter bringing your bags to your room expects to receive a cash tip. Around £2 would be reasonable. It is up to your discretion whether to tip service bringing food/drinks to your room.

A few guests choose to leave a tip for their chambermaid, and this would be considerate especially if you have left a mess in your room, but it is not a requirement.

In smaller hotels and guesthouses tipping is not expected as they tend to be family-run establishments. Such places appreciate repeat custom or positive feedback on recommendation sites.