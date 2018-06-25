The video will start in 8 Cancel

Foodies in and around Burton and South Derbyshire will know every quirky restaurant like the back of their hand.

However, for those who restrict dining out to the occasional one-off treat, finding a real hidden gem can often feel like hitting the jackpot.

If you're looking for something different, we've rounded up the best hidden gem restaurants in the area.

And there is something for all tastes and budgets including an authentic 50s diner and a pub which serves a mean pork pie and cheese board.

Lakeside Bistro

Offering stunning views of a fishing lake in Moira, Swadlincote, Lakeside Bistro is a family-run business and serves breakfast, morning coffee, lunch, teas and evening meals in a quiet, tranquil setting.

Homemade pies and puddings are a speciality and a "vintage tea" is highly recommended.

The 50s American Diner

Crowned winner of 'Best World Cuisine England', the Church Gresley diner first traded in Massachusetts USA as 'Murphy's Diner' on St Patrick's Day, 1950.

Almost 70 years later it has become part of over a million people's lives and continues to do so in South Derbyshire.

The diner, in John Street, serves traditional American food such as chicken strips, hot dogs, racks of ribs, barbecue chicken burgers, sundaes and milkshakes.

Repton Tea Rooms

This quaint little tearooms and restaurant set in the unique environment in the heart of historic Repton has a five-star rating from environmental health.

The restaurant offers an array of freshly prepared home-made food including breakfast, lunch or afternoon tea.

Diners are also welcome to bring their own wine to accompany food at the tea rooms in Brook End.

The Monkey Tree

If gin is your thing, then you really need to pay a visit to The Monkey Tree in Ashby.

The gin bar and restaurant, in Mill Lane Mews, has more than 200 gins in stock, from local distilleries and across the world - including spit-roasted pineapple gin, marshmallow gin, Bakewell gin, and even Christmas pudding gin.

And, as well as sipping a gin drink, you can also enjoy some gin in your food - including gin and tonic battered cod.

The Monkey Tree can be found in Mill Lane Mews, Ashby.

The Courtyard @ No.12

Located in the heart of Tutbury, this unique restaurant is located just a stone's throw from the reportedly haunted Tutbury Castle.

Formerly known as Slice Coffee Lounge, the venue has evolved and now serves breakfast, lunch and small plates.

The cafe specialises in Champagne breakfasts and also serves afternoon tea along with coffee.

Coopers Tavern

Although not a restaurant, the Coopers Tavern, in Cross Street, Burton, is bursting with character.

The traditional pub serves a great choice of ales alongside a generous cheese board with crackers to nibble on.

For those who are feeling peckish, a huge pork pie is also on offer.