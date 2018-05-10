The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Now that the weather has started hotting up, none of us can really be blamed for wanting to cool down with a tasty ice cream.

And when it comes down to the best ice creams, there's not many which can beat a classic Viennetta.

The iconic ice cream log is popular for its waves of soft ice cream and the thick chocolate that runs through the middle of it.

Its only downfall is being rather large - which isn't really a downfall in our eyes - but it means it won't be a snack you can enjoy on the go.

However one supermarket chain, which has stores in Burton, Swadlincote and Uttoxeter has upped its game and is now offering the classic treat as a ice cream lolly.

(Image: Iceland)

Iceland has released their own version of the ice cream called Vienna - and it comes on a stick.

The individual ice lollies come with rippling vanilla ice cream with chocolate shards along each side.

They also come in a choice of vanilla or strawberry - (although unfortunately there's no mint, like the original).

Vienna is proving popular so far, with fans of the product leaving mostly positive reviews on the Iceland website.

All but one of the reviews on the Iceland website being given five stars.

Customers have praised the low calorie count, at only 60 per bar, and the fact the ice cream is smooth and there's no washing up.

(Image: Getty)

The lollies are available in packs of five, and cost just £1.50 per pack.

That's also cheaper than the original, as the box of Viennetta ice cream typically costs £1.65 (and that has to be portioned out, unlike the lollies).

If you want to give them a go, head to your nearest Iceland store.