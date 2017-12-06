Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Chez Kay and although there isn't a decoration in sight yet, I have been making a list and checking it twice. My food shopping list of course.

I tend to shop around and use both supermarket and independent retailers - and you can't beat paying a visit to a good butcher, not only at Christmas but all year round.

However, I digress slightly. First retailer on my list is the Central England Co-operative. I am a sucker for mince pies and shortbread so imagine my delight when I stumble upon its Irresistible All Butter Mince Pie Shortbread Rounds.

Boy are they my find of the season. Melt in your mouth gorgeous biscuit with a hint of mincemeat and just enough not to overpower the shortbread. A bargain and £3 for a 200g tin which is ideal to keep for future shortbreads, bought or made, in the future.

The Co-op's Free From range hasn't shied away from Christmas cheer and its Mini Iced Fruit Cake Bites are simply delicious and rather moreish to say the least.

Free from gluten, milk and egg, the seasonal fancies are moist and fruity, topped with almond flavoured sugar paste and icing. Each bite is just enough to take off the edge off when only sugar will do and at just £1 there's no reason not to indulge.

For those who don't have a sweet tooth – believe it or not, that's me, not that you'd ever know – there are some great nibbles.

The orb-shaped Sparkling Prosecco Bubbles potato snack are light and crispy with more than a hint of fizz – how on earth the Co-op have managed to do this is anyone's guess but it's really interesting on the tongue I can tell you. The 75g costs £1.69.

As a lover of cheese what better than Irresistible Hand Cooked Cheese Board Crisps – other than an actual cheese board? Although these do come a very close second. The 100g bag features a selection of Brie, Stilton and Wensleydale and cranberry crisps. Yum yum. And if you fancy, you can always have them with some cream cheese. Price is £1.69 a bag.

And for the little ones, there are chocolate coins and Santa and elf chocolate lollipops galore at just £1 each.Talk about a kid in a sweetshop.