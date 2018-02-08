The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of fast food are in for a treat – McDonald's has launched two new versions of the famous Big Mac burger in time for the restaurant chain's 50th anniversary of the burger.

From now on, McDonald's lovers will be able to get their hands on the Mac Jr, Grand Mac and of course the standard Big Mac burger.

The Grand Big Mac will be a larger version of the Big Mac for those looking to go even larger.

The Mac Jr will be a smaller version of the Big Mac for people watching their waist line.

The tasty trio, which is coming to the UK for the first time after proving successful in America, is available until Tuesday, March 20.

Steven Howells, head of marketing at McDonald's UK, said: "As our most iconic McDonald's product, we are proud and excited to be celebrating 50 years of the legendary Big Mac.

"For the first time ever in the UK, we are introducing the two new sizes for a limited time.

"We know a lot of our customers will remember their first Big Mac, and this campaign will hopefully encourage them to enjoy that unforgettable first bite all over again!"

The classic Big Mac was first created in February 1968 by an American McDonald's franchisee named Jim Delligatti in Pennsylvania, USA.

Delligatti originally wanted to call the burger 'The Aristocrat', however after consideration McDonald's chose to go with the now famous name, Big Mac.

The special sauce took Delligetti two years to perfect.

The Big Mac arrived in the UK in 1974 when the first UK restaurant opened on Woolwich High Street.