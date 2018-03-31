The video will start in 8 Cancel

Michelin-starred restaurants really are as posh as they come and tucking into some top nosh is on many people's bucket list.

Although we are blessed with dozens of top quality eateries in Burton, South Derbyshire and Uttoxeter, we don't have to travel too far out of the counties to eat at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

But if you like going really posh and don't mind travelling a little further, with prices starting at just £23, it would appear a Michelin-starred restaurant is likely to be within many people's budget.

So whether you are celebrating in style, looking to propose to the love of your life, or are just an good old-fashioned foodie – what are you waiting for?

Here's what the Michelin website and its inspectors has to say about ones in our area:

Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham

Cuisine: Creative

Price range: £95 to £130

The inspector's view: "Set beneath a flyover on the city's edge; a modern restaurant with an urban kitchen garden and smart bedrooms.

"Seven course lunches are served at the chef's table and in the kitchen, while the main room comes alive at night.

"Cooking is highly technical, with good balance and a delicate style. Dishes incorporate the five tastes, and presentation is detailed and creative."

Michelin Stars: Two

The restaurant also has rooms and for more information visit here

John's House Restaurant, Loughborough

Cuisine: Modern

Price range: £28 to £47

The inspector's view: "A 16C farmhouse where the eponymous and talented John was born and now cooks; his family also own the surrounding farm with its shop, café, petting farm and motor museum.

"Produce from the surrounding fields is used to create original, interesting dishes which show a real understanding of textures and flavours."

Michelin Stars: One.

To find out more visit the website here

Simpsons, Edgbaston

Cuisine: Modern

Price range: £45 to £110

The inspector's view: "Behind the walls of this suburban Georgian house is a sleek dining room and three contemporary bedrooms.

"Cooking has a clean, Scandic style and the visually appealing dishes are packed with flavour.

"Lunch sees a two-choice set price menu; dinner a four-course set price menu and a tasting option - some courses are served by the chefs. Desserts are satisfyingly traditional."

Michelin Stars: One

For more information and to cast your eye over the sample menus visit the website here.

Purnell's, Birmingham

Cuisine: Modern

Price range: £35 to £90

The inspector's view: "Start in the comfy lounge, then head past the wine display to the vibrantly decorated dining room.

"Menus range from three to nine courses and some of them offer swaps so you can try the chef's signature dishes.

"Sophisticated cooking ranges from classic to Scandic in style and flavours and textures marry perfectly."

Michelin Stars: One

To find out more click here

Carters of Moseley, Birmingham

Cuisine: Modern

Price range: £40 to £85

The inspector's view: "Lovely little neighbourhood restaurant with black ash tables and a glass-fronted wine cabinet running down one wall.

"The passionate young chef continually evolves his cooking and the team are friendly and engaging. Each dish is made up of three well-balanced key components and the flavours are intense.”

Michelin Stars: One

For more information visit the website here

Adam's, Birmingham

Cuisine: Modern

Price range: £38 to £60

The inspector's view: "Enjoy a drink in the smart cocktail bar then move on to the bright, elegant restaurant with a subtle retro feel.

"Choose from a concise set menu or an eight-course tasting menu: top notch produce is used in carefully prepared dishes which have wonderfully bold complementary flavours and contrasting textures."

Michelin Stars: One

Click here for more information

Peel's, Hampton in Arden

Cuisine: Creative British

Price range: £50 to £85

The inspector's view: "This elegant dining room is situated within an impressive manor house and features beautiful plasterwork, oak panelling and hand-painted Chinoiserie wallpaper.

"Modern dishes come from a confident kitchen and feature refined, original combinations with some playful elements. Service is pitched perfectly."

Michelin Stars: One

To find out more visit the website here

And here's another Michelin-starred restaurant, a little over an hour's drive away from Burton

Fischer's at Baslow Hall, Baslow

Cuisine: Modern

Price range: £23 to £78

The inspector's view: "A fine Edwardian manor house with a country house feel, impressive formal grounds and a walled vegetable garden.

"The two dining rooms, with their ornate ceilings, offer a mix of classic and original modern dishes, prepared using skillful techniques; sit at the 'Kitchen Tasting Bench' to be part of the action.

Bedrooms are charming - the garden rooms are the largest."

Michelin Stars: One

For more information head to the website here

What are Michelin Stars?

Michelin stars are part of a restaurant rating system from the famed Michelin Guide, which was devised by the Michelin brothers, André and Édouard, who owned a tyre company — yes, that tyre company — in France.

For more than a century, the guide has helped shape the fate of chefs and restaurants across the world. If you earn a Michelin star, you become a star, or so the thinking goes.

What do inspectors look for?

Consistency in how food is cooked

Value for money – that the right price is being charged for meals

Quality of the food

Flair and technical skill

How are the scores divided?

After every meal, the inspector writes a report considering the service and décor too

How are the scores decided?

The scoring system is a closely guarded secret

A restaurant is visited every 18 months unless it is gaining or losing a star

One star restaurants are visited four times before it gains a second star

Two star restaurants are visited 10 times before gaining another star

What do the stars mean?

One Michelin Star: High quality cooking, worth a stop! Using top-quality ingredients, dishes with distinct flavours are carefully prepared to a consistently high standard.

Two Michelin Stars: Excellent cooking, worth a detour. The personality and talent of the chef and their team is evident in the expertly crafted dishes, which are refined, inspired and sometimes original.

Three Michelin Stars: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey! The highest award is given for the superlative cooking of chefs at the peak of their profession. The ingredients are exemplary, the cooking is elevated to an art form and their dishes are often destined to become classics.

But if after all that you want to stay in Burton and enjoy some good nosh here are some choices:

Top Burton restaurants according to TripAdvisor:

1. Pascal at The Old Vicarage

2. Favourite Thai

3. Langan's Tea Rooms

4. The Red Lion, Newborough

5. Cooper's Tavern

6. The Cock Inn, Hanbury

7. Gurkha Curry Lounge

8. Little India

9. The Bell Inn, Anslow

10. Pinocchio's