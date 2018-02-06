The video will start in 8 Cancel

Forget Yorkshire pudding wraps and Sunday dinner pies, Morrisons has launched a new Yorkshire pudding pizza.

The new pizza, priced at £3, comes with all the regular toppings of a normal pizza - but has a Yorkshire pudding base instead.

The 6.5-inch pudding bases are baked in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, of course, and are filled with tomato sauce and mozzarella.

There are two flavours – classic pepperoni and meat feast, which is topped with meatballs, pepperoni, spicy beef, and jalapeños.

But pizza/Yorkshire pudding fans will have to be quick, as the store is only stocking the special pizzas until Tuesday, February 20.

Those looking to get their hands on one of the pizzas can head down to stores such as the Morrisons in Branston.

Morrisons Branston store manager, Jeff Marriott, said: "Everyone loves Yorkshire Pudding and everyone loves pizza, so we are combining the two to create the ultimate comfort food.

"The crust is made the same way as a typical Yorkshire Pudding and is topped the same way as one of our pizzas.

"We're looking forward to hearing what customers think but we hope that they'll love it!"

