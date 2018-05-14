Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Derbyshire bakery is releasing a brand new 'a-peeling' doughnut topped with lemon and lime - to celebrate National Doughnut Week.

Birds Bakery will be looking for a sharp increase in sales when they introduce the new lemon-topped doughnuts, perfect for summery weather.

National Doughnut Week is celebrated every year by bakeries across the country with proceeds going to The Children's Trust, which works to support children and young people who have suffered serious brain injuries.

Throughout the week, 20p from every single doughnut sold at Birds Bakeries will be donated to the charity.

A spokesman for the company said: "We hope that you'll like them. Available from this Saturday, the limited edition lemon topped doughnut with a lime drizzle for National Doughnut Week.

"Throughout the week we will be donating 20p from every doughnut we sell from our entire range to The Children's Trust charity."

Last year, the family-run business offered salted caramel doughnuts to raise money for The Children's Trust, which proved to be so popular they have become a permanent treat at Birds stores.

The popular doughnuts also made a re-appearance after the bomb attack in Manchester in which 22 people died in May last year. Birds donated every penny made from the sale of the doughnuts to the British Red Cross Manchester Fund, which supported victims and their families.

The spokesman added: "The ones last year were so popular and we're excited to be bringing another special doughnut back again.

"They have the same filling as the classic caramel doughnuts, with a lemon topping and a tangy lime drizzle. I've tried one myself and I can assure you they are good!

"They are going to cost £1 each and will be available in all Birds stores."

Birds, whose headquarters are in Derby, has two stores in Burton, as well as others in Branston, Stretton, Swadlincote, Ashby and Uttoxeter.

Make sure you 'donut' miss out on this one!

History of Birds

Birds the Confectioners was founded by three brothers; Frank, Thomas and Reginald Bird in 1919 after they returned from fighting in the First World War when they bought a store in Derby.

In the war years, the bakery was limited in the number of goods it could produce, due to strict rationing. These limits led to long queues outside the shops, as everyone tried to get their hands on their favourite treats.

The first caramel doughnut was introduced in 1988, and the popular treat is still going strong, with more than 12,000 sold every week.

The first Expresso store opened in the Eagle Centre, Derby in 1998 offering takeaway food. In 2015, Burton Expresso, in High Street, was refitted and the Expresso brand came to an end.

The takeaway products proved to be so popular they are offered in any shop with an oven.