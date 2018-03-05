Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pukka Pies is launching The Great British Pie Debate this week by asking Brits which goes best with pie – mash or chips?

For British Pie Week, which takes place from March 5 to 11, the leading pie brand is inviting pastry-loving Brits to vote for their favourite pie accompaniment.

The voting will take place online at www.pie-week.com until Thursday 8 March, and the much anticipated results will be announced on Friday, March 9.

Fronting the debate is avid pie fan, presenter, broadcaster and cricketing legend Freddie Flintoff, who will be inviting the nation to cast their votes and asking the all-important question: pie with mash or chips?

Freddie said: "It's hard to say no to a tempting plate of pie, so it's great to be fronting Pukka Pies' campaign which celebrates our nation's love of the classic dish.

"It's a tough choice so I am excited to see which accompaniment takes top spot in the UK."

Food historian Seren Charrington-Hollins reflects on why pie has become one of the nation's favourite dishes.

Seren said: "Pie and mash could easily be described as the fast food that built the nation – it's no frills food which is deliciously honest, comforting and filling.

"Pie with chips on the other hand, is almost as ingrained in the British diet as tea and biscuits.

"The humble chip is a great companion to a traditional, gravy rich pie, and it is certain that no pub or chip shop menu would be complete without the offering of a classic pie.”

Lindsay Filmer, head of marketing at Pukka Pies said: "We know us Brits love pies, and with this poll, we're set to find out which pie accompaniment comes out on top.

"Whether it's a dollop of creamy mash or a helping of crunchy chips that takes the crown, there's nothing better than a convenient, tasty Pukka Pie to celebrate Pie Week."

Pukka Pies is giving away £100 a day, as well as hundreds of free pies to a lucky selection of those who vote in The Great British Pie Debate at www.pie-week.com before Thursday, March 8.