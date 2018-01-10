Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you are looking for a special way to say 'happy birthday', 'I love you', or you are wanting to ask friends to be Godparents to your child, what could be more personal than designing a delicious cake?

You can pop along to Asda or Morrisons and design your own cake and get it printed in 10 minutes - allowing just enough time to stock up on tea to go with it!

Touchscreen Intercake kiosks are situated in hundreds of stores across the UK including Asda, in Burton, and Morrisons in Burton, and Swadlincote.

Called Design A Cake in Asda and Photo Me Cake in Morrisons, you can upload your photo via iPhone or USB, or scan in a printed photo.

You can add borders and a message before printing a receipt, selecting a cake and taking both to the bakery where the unique design will be printed and placed on a perfectly iced cake.

A small cake serves 22 people and costs £12, and large cakes serve 40 and costs £16.

The cakes come in vanilla sponge with raspberry jam and buttercream filling and chocolate with chocolate buttercream filling.

How to make your cake in-store:

Cake toppers can also be designed and ordered online in just a few simple clicks.

The icing will be printed and posted flat the next day to cover the top of your homebaked cakes and cupcakes.

How to order a personalised topper: