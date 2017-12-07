Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s that time of year again, when the tree goes up and the snow comes down. Spirits are up and beers go down.

While other people's thoughts are focused on what size turkey to go for, or does anyone really like sprouts? My mind switches to which bottled beers are available to see me through the holiday.

So which ones do I recommend as my festive favourites this time around ?

Here are my Christmas Crackers for 2017.

Christmas Eve

What better way to kick off the celebrations than with a bottle of Rocking Rudolph from Aldi ?

With a bronze hue, almost as red as Rudolph’s proboscis, and an inviting cherry aroma, this fruity yet malty ale will warm the cockles and go very pleasantly with a mince pie or two. Brewed by Greene King under the Hardy and Hanson's banner, this is pleasantly robust and rounded. Just like Santa.

Christmas Day

Tradition ? bah humbug ! This Christmas I've gone against all my beer loving principles to recommend that you try something different with your main event. Devon Christmas Cider from Marks and Spencer is made from the best Devon apples and fermented with juniper berries, nutmeg and cinnamon.

Once you get past the cloudy appearance and slightly medicinal aroma, you will be rewarded with a lovely pineapple and sweet apple pie flavour which lasts. A touch of Devon in December and perfect with pork.

New Year

Nobody does Hogmanay like the Scottish, so who am I to argue ? I’ll be seeing in the New Year with a heart-warming glass of Marmalade IPA from Sainsbury's.

Those clever Edinburgh folk at Innis and Gunn have paid homage to Dundee's world famous preserves with this exquisite pale ale. Packed full of citrus surprises, including grapefruit and bitter Seville oranges provided by the masterful use of mandarin hops. Here’s to 2018, cheers.

I hope you have the opportunity to try some of my choices over Christmas. Please drink sensibly and never be tempted to drink and drive. Happy New Year.