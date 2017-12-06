Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the colder weather now well and truly here, and Storm Caroline's on its way, more and more of us are skipping breakfast to spend an extra few minutes tucked up in bed.

Hailed as the most important meal of the day, we should all really be making time to fuel our body with the energy it needs to tackle what the day throws at us and this is why experts have developed the GoBrek.

It is a portable device which has been designed to cook the perfect bowl of porridge and honey on-the-go, using innovative thermal technology and low-frequency sonic mixing.

(Image: Daniel Lewis)

It's said to be the world's first portable breakfast device with the aim of allowing time-poor Brits and busy commuters able to prepare a nutritious breakfast on-the-go.

The GoBrek - a mobile honey and porridge maker which can be controlled via a smartphone app - will be trialled in the UK this winter with the aim of revolutionising the Great British breakfast.

The prototype, developed by experts at Rowse Honey, uses the latest thermal and low-frequency mixing technologies to create the perfect bowl of porridge and honey on-the-go.

All breakfast-lovers have to do is fill the integrated cooking chamber with the raw ingredients of oats and milk and sync their device to their smartphone GPS, so that breakfast is perfectly timed and ready to eat when they land at their morning destination.

The device also features an integrated bowl and spoon and fits neatly into a handbag or small rucksack – making it the perfect morning companion.

While experts have been boasting about the benefits of eating a nutritious breakfast for decades, the monotony of eating the same thing day in and day out can put many Brits off their food.

(Image: Daniel Lewis)

However, the GoBrek is set to put an end to boring breakfasts with its six removable topping dispensers, which users can fill with their favourite types of Rowse honey - such as Acacia, Greek and Orange Blossom - and select that morning's choice via the app.

For those who like to be surprised, there's also an integrated "I'm Feeling Lucky" function whereby the gadget will randomly select a topping to enjoy.

Catherine Allen, Rowse Honey senior brand manager, said: "As we Brits become increasingly time poor, we are becoming more reliant on technology for everyday tasks than ever before. This is why, we have created a concept that will offer busy commuters a solution to the need for more time to enjoy a nutritious breakfast.

"The GoBrek is an intelligent and ground-breaking device that cleverly distributes even heat, creating a delicious bowl of Rowse honey and porridge, no matter where you are."

Those keen to hear more about the Rowse Honey GoBrek and its potential roll out in the UK should email RowseGoBrek@clarioncomms.co.uk to register their interest.