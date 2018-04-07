Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One thing Swadlincote and the surrounding area aren't short of is places to eat, from Indian to Italian and burgers to chip butties - the area has it all.

And over the years, diners visiting the area have taken to their computers, laptops and tablets to review their favourite eateries, which include ones in the South Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire areas, on leading travel website TripAdvisor.

Top of the pops is the Halfway House, in Donisthorpe, and the popular pub and restaurant has been under new management since the beginning of the year.

Also in the top 10 are restaurants serving Italian and Indian cuisine, one which is housed in an 1950s American diner, a bistro overlooking a lake, and two fish bars.

And when it comes to great customer service, Swadlincote eateries have it in spades.

1. The Halfway House

The restaurant in Donisthorpe tops the bill when it comes to reviews on TripAdvisor.

It has a 4.5 rating and from 382 reviews, 83 per cent are excellent and nine per cent very good.

From January 1, the establishment has been under new management by the previous chefs Ashleigh James and Zara Jackson.

According to the Halfway House's website, the pair are fully committed to carry on supporting the community and village as they strive to provide excellent customer service and homemade food.

One recent review wrote: "As a vegetarian who loves eating out, I am frequently very disappointed with the limited choice of meals for non-meat eaters. Not so here.

"There is nothing 'halfway' about this place. No vegetarian 'options', plenty of vegetarian choices.

"I had the vegetable stuffed pancake which was topped with a cheese sauce and served with a choice of salad, chips or garlic bread. I chose the salad.

"The pancake and salad were huge and delicious. My friend had a tuna jacket potato with salad which again was very generous.

"Highly recommend, especially for vegetarians (they cater for vegans too) although there were plenty of meat and fish dishes being tucked into by other happy diners.

"Staff very attentive, toilets spotless with a decent baby change. Lunch for two including two non-alcoholic drinks and two coffees £21.40. Bargain!"

2. Lakeside Bistro

Located in Moira, the family-run bistro serves breakfasts, morning coffee, lunch, afternoon tea and evening meals on a Friday and Saturday.

Lakeside Bistro has a 4.5 rating according to TripAdvisor and from 276 reviews, 81 per cent are excellent and 15 per cent are very good.

One reviewer took to their computer to write: "Our dining experience at Lakeside was absolutely outstanding right from start to finish.

"The restaurant has a lovely atmosphere as well as great views over the fishing lake. The staff are friendly and attentive (Jake is a wee star) and make you feel right at home.

"The menu offers a good variety of choice (including gin) and our meal was first class. We will definitely be back!"

3. Admiral Fish Bar

The first takeaway featured in this top 10 is The Admiral, in Main Street, Overseal. Owned and run by Steve Varnavas, he has been at the helm of the business for more than 35 and has many loyal staff.

With a 5.0 rating, from 89 reviews, 84 per cent are excellent and 12 per cent are very good.

A recent review stated: "Lovely friendly staff and a beautiful meal. Nice clean environment and all staff happy to help in whatever you want.

"Talks to everyone that comes in and even the children, nice portion sizes so you are not left hungry. Parking to the rear makes it easy access for all."

4. New Swad Indian

The restaurant in Market Street, Swadlincote, is rated at 5.0 and from 142 reviews, 88 per cent are excellent with seven per cent very good.

One recent diner took to their computer to write: "Superb food. Great range of dishes. Fantastic value. Lovely, bright decor.

"And the friendliest, coolest staff ever. There is no better Indian in Derbyshire. Go eat!"

Another wrote: "Been here several times with small and larger groups (up to 12 or so) and service has always been impeccable as has the food, always freshly cooked and delicious.

"Always happy to recommend this place as staff are so friendly and welcoming.”

5. 50s American Diner

With a rating of 4.5, the award-winning diner has received 536 reviews on TripAdvisor, with 64 per cent excellent and 18 per cent very good.

Crowned winner of Best World Cuisine England 2017, the restaurant in John Street, Church Gresley, is open on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday only.

One recent review stated: "I have lived in the area for a while and go past the diner most days, and thought it about time we ventured in.

"We booked, and had only a couple of minutes wait for the table. The menu is huge, and spoiled for choice.

"We both opted for steaks, which were really well cooked, and really enjoyable.

"It could have been even better if the music was a little quieter, conversations were not easy, and making myself heard when placing orders was difficult, but other than that had a really enjoyable evening, and will be back!"

6. Montenaro's

The family-run restaurant in Midland Road, Swadlincote has quite a reputation in the town for serving excellent, home-cooked Italian food.

One recent review stated: "Had a lovely evening out with my friends. We were made very welcome. Very friendly staff. Food was delicious.

"I could tell straight away it was a freshly made dish. I enjoyed every bit of it.

"I had lemon cheesecake for dessert. Oh my life, it was heaven. The lady serving us had made it herself."

7. Prezzo

Coming in at number seven is Prezzo. With a rating of 4.0 from 357 reviews, 44 per cent are excellent and 31 per cent are very good.

The restaurant is located at the Pipeworks, in Swadlincote and one recent visitor wrote on TripAdvisor: "Went with my husband and toddler sons aged two and three for Mother's Day lunch.

"The staff were welcoming and friendly. The food was served at a good pace not too fast but we weren't waiting for ages.

"They were very accommodating when our younger son spilt his squash TWICE and replaced without charge. They made it a very enjoyable meal out with my family."

8. The White Swan

The eatery in Walton-on-Trent is popular with both residents and visitors to the South Derbyshire village.

It has a 4.0 rating and from 485 reviews, 52 per cent are excellent and 17 per cent very good.

The owners of the restaurant also have eateries in Repton and Quardon.

One recent reviewer wrote: "We visited on Mother's Day for the first time in about 20 years and the place is lovely.

"Half of our party had pizza and the other half had the set Mother's Day menu. The pizzas were a massive hit and we will definitely return for these.

"The roast beef was gorgeous, but the vegetables were rock hard which let the meal down a bit.

"However the yakitori starters were delicious and the chocolate Guinness cake was easily the best chocolate cake I have eaten.

"Others in my party had the Gelato sundaes and they were also a big hit."

9. Marlin Fish Bar

In at number nine is the second fish bar in the top 10, this one is situated in Measham Road, Oakthorpe.

With a rating of 5.0, the takeaway has 37 reviews, 95 per cent are excellent and five per cent are well done.

One recent reviewer wrote: "I have purchased various meals from Marlin Fish Bar since it opened about three years ago.

"I can honestly say that each and every time I have been (at least every two weeks) the service and food has been of the highest quality.

"It's the best chippy I have ever used and I'm 52. The place is immaculately clean and the ladies and gents always welcome you warmly with a smile.

"If you're lucky you’ll also get a little taster of chips while you wait for you food to be cooked fresh. You won’t be disappointed."

10. Spice Touch

Located in Glamorgan Way, Church Gresley, the Castleton Park restaurant has a rating of 4.5 and boasts 119 reviews – 70 per cent are excellent and 21 per cent very good.

One recent review on TripAdvisor stated: "Visited as a party of seven for a birthday meal for my daughter in law.

"The food came out quickly, was lovely and hot and the portion size was good. Prices were reasonable.

"Service was excellent. Would recommend and will definitely be visiting again."

Please note: When TripAdvisor was searched, these are the restaurants which appeared under the area of Swadlincote. All details correct at time of going to press.