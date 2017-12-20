The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Stretton pub is taking festive dining to a whole new level by offering a traditional Christmas dinner served in a pie.

The Mill House Hungry Horse pub, on Milford Drive, has combined two of the nation's favourite dishes to create the ultimate seasonal feast, the Christmas Pie – a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, encased in shortcrust pastry and topped with a puff pastry lid.

The pub, which is famed for its generous portions, introduced the Christmas Pie to meet the growing demand for unique and unusual festive dishes.

Rachel Morris, general manager at the Mill House, said: "Our guests love Christmas food, but this year we wanted to try something a bit different by putting a twist on the traditional Christmas dinner.

"Pies are a firm favourite on our menu along with traditional Christmas dinners, so we thought why not combine these two traditional British pub classics to create something really special for the festive period.

"Our Christmas Pie features delicious turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing filling, surrounded by two types of pastry and served with mashed potato, peas and gravy – it's the best of both worlds!"

The Christmas Pie is available now at the Mill House for £8.99 and the full Festive Menu can be viewed here.