It's a tough job being a mum and there's no better time to show her how much you care than on Mother's Day.

Taking place on Sunday, March 11, if you are treating mum to flowers, chocolates or jewellery the shops have been full of great ideas and perfect gifts for weeks.

But what do you buy the woman who has everything – or rather doesn't want anything else to dust?

How about a slap up meal on Sunday lunch which will show just how much she is loved – and it will be the ideal opportunity to take time and relax with the family?

There is still chance to book a table at a restaurant in Burton or South Derbyshire and here are some great venues to take mum for an unforgettable meal.

Make sure you ring ahead of Sunday to avoid disappointment.

The Bell Inn

There is still limited availability at the pub restaurant which is situated in one of Burton's most picturesque villages.

Food will be served from noon until 5pm on Sunday, March 11 and the set menu is priced at £29.99 per adult or £14.99 for children.

Starters include homemade minestrone soup or hock of ham and chicken terrine followed by Champagne sorbet and strawberry to cleanse the palette.

For the main course options including roast sirloin of beef and slow cooked lamb shank, with a selection of hot, chilled and frozen desserts to follow.

There is also sausage and mash or chicken nuggets available for the children.

Where: Main Road, Anslow, DE13 9QD

Call 07879 330102 to make a booking or visit the website here

The Chesterfield

(Image: Google Street View)

A special Mother's Day menu is available at the popular eatery from Friday, March 9 until Sunday March 11 with a set menu of two courses for £10.99 or three courses for £12.99 including a glass of fizz for mum.

Alternatively, if you dine at the Fayre and Square restaurant after 6pm on Sunday, mum will eat for free.

On the special set menu starters include garlic breaded mushrooms, breaded crispy prawns or cheesy garlic bread.

For mains there is seafood linguine, saucy skewers and cauliflower cheese tart featured, along with roast of the day or steak, all finished off with sticky toffee pudding, warm chocolate fudge cake or apple crumble.

The regular menu is also available.

Where: Ashby Road, Burton, DE15 0QA.

Call 01283 211606 or visit the website here

The Winery

With its views overlooking the river, the popular restaurant still has limited availability for later sittings on Mother's Day.

Three courses costs £28.95 with children aged 12 and under priced at £9.95.

Starters include cream of leek and potato soup, honeydew melon, and haddock, baby prawn and parsley fishcakes. Main courses feature pancetta wrapped chicken and panfried seabream, and to finish off there’s salted caramel cheesecake and strawberry panacotta on the menu.

Where: Manor Drive, Burton, DE14 3RW

Call 01283 568170 or visit the website here

Hungry Horse

During the Mother's Day weekend, mums can enjoy a free drink and dessert and anyone who books a table on Saturday, March 10 or Sunday, March 11, will be entered into the prize draw to win a £30 gift card.

Mother's Day brunch includes a free drink or a glass of Prosecco when she orders an all day breakfast or 8oz rump steak, eggs and chips.

Where: Tall Chimney, the Pipeworks, Swadlincote, DE11 9AA or Mill House, Milford Drive, Stretton, DE13 0LA

For more information visit the website here

The Crossing

There is limited availability on Mother's Day at the popular gastro pub in the heart of Burton.

The restaurant's delicious Sunday menu includes pig hash and trawlerman's fish cake for starters; mains feature a choice of three roasts, homity pie and 'beer can burgers', and the occasion can be finished with a selection of desserts such as toffee apple crumble or pecan tart.

The pub always has a selection of great beers on tap, along with a wine and cocktail menu.

Where: High Street, Burton, DE14 1JS

Call 01283 529902 or visit the website here

The Dog and Partridge

The chefs at the historic former Tudor coaching inn, in the heart of Tutbury, have created a set menu for Mother's Day which is fit for a queen.

Two courses in the popular restaurant is priced at £17.49 and three courses priced at £20.49 per person. However, with all bookings after 7pm, dessert will be free.

Starters include Atlantic prawn cocktail, slow-roasted tomato soup, and calamari.

There is a selection of roasts, steak and ale pie and cod and chips on offer for main courses, and puddings feature millionaire's cheesecake, salted caramel sundae and indulgent chocolate fudge cake.

Where: High Street, Tutbury, DE13 9LS

Call 01283 813030 or visit the website here

Three Horseshoes

A set menu lunch will be served on Mother's Day at the traditional country pub which is situated at the heart of the popular village on the outskirts of Burton.

The Bit 'n' Cherry restaurant, at the Three Horseshoes, serves locally-produced and sourced ingredients cooked by award-winning chefs with more than 60 years' experience in the industry.

Lunch is served from noon until 8pm on Sunday and is priced at £17.95 for two courses and £22.95 for three courses.

Starters include traditional prawn cocktail, fan of honeydew melon and soup of the day.

Main courses include road beef, pork Staffordshire turkey or lamb, along with pan fried hake and cauliflower and wild mushroom risotto.

For those who still have room for a third course, desserts include melting chocolate pudding and a cheese board.

Where: Station Road, Barton under Needwood, DE13 8DR

Call 01283 716268 or visit the website here