Wetherspoons regulars can raise a glass this January - with cheaper drinks prices at pubs across the UK.

Forget the Boxing Day sales - revellers can get cheap drinks in the first half of January thanks to a special Wetherspoons sale.

Prices are set to be slashed at Spoons pubs across the country, including Burton-based The Lord in High Street, the Sir Nigel Gresley in Swadlincote and the Old Swan in Uttoxeter.

The range of drinks featured in the sale include popular tipples such as Sharp's DoomBar, Shipyard, Coors Light, Strongbow Dark Fruit, Magners, a selection of wines including red, white and rose, Gordon's gin, Smirnoff vodka, Bacardi rum and Sanpellegrino.

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer, Guinness, and Lavazza coffee also feature in the sale, which runs from January 2 to January 17 2018.

Wetherspoon will also be reducing the price of rooms at its hotels during the sale period, with all rooms priced from £49 per night.

John Hutson, Wetherspoon's chief executive, said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

"The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes – and I believe that the January sale will prove popular with customers."

Drinks on offer include:

A pint of Shipyard £2.29

A pint of Coors Light at £2.49

A 175ml glass of Coldwater Creek wine £2.45

A pint of Guinness £2.99

A pint of Magners £1.89

Gordon's gin with a single measure with mixer £2.60

Sanpellegrino 89p

Lavazza coffee 99p