Often fancy a midweek drink but not keen on cracking open a full bottle? Fear not, wine lovers can now enjoy one of Aldi's half bottles of wine for that special weekday treat.

The bottles, which provide two generous servings of wine, are available in three grape varieties, including a crisp Pinot Grigio, a light-bodied Pinot Noir and a sumptuous Malbec.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of corporate buying at Aldi said: "Our new half bottle sized wines (37.5cl) launched in stores in January and are proving to be really popular with our shoppers.

"They provide wine-lovers with two large glasses of wine, and with more consumers opting for a healthier lifestyle, they are a great way to still enjoy a midweek tipple with dinner, without needing to open a whole 75cl bottle of wine."

Pinot Grigio 2017 (£2.99, 37.5cl)

Delicate and crisp, this delicious Romanian Pinot Grigio balances aromas of citrus fruit and peaches with refreshingly fruity green apple and pear flavours that create a long-lasting taste.

Enjoy this wine with summer salads, seafood or chicken dishes.

Pinot Noir 2017 (£2.99, 37.5cl)

This light-bodied Romanian red wine is the ideal option for those looking for a delicate red.

Characterised by its unique combination of violet and spice aromas against its summer fruits flavours, the result is a smooth and velvety red wine.

Pair this with roast chicken, game, and pork dishes for the ultimate taste combination.

Malbec 2017 (£2.99, 37.5cl)

A deep and rich Chilean Malbec with a silky finish, this wine had sumptuous plum and black cherry notes and cocoa aromas pair perfectly with rich casseroles and barbecued meats.

Aldi has stores in Horninglow Street, Burton; the Pipeworks, in Swadlincote, and Huntspill Road, in Hilton.