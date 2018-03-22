The video will start in 8 Cancel

A free police workshop on how to avoid falling victim to scams is to be held in Burton for people concerned about fraudsters and online banking.

The workshop, organised by Staffordshire Police and Santander UK, aims to offer an insight into protection against fraud and its potential for the theft of money and personal details.

The 45-minute event will be held at Chestnut Grange, Saints Road, from 2.30pm on Friday, March 23.

PCSO Ben Harrison from Staffordshire Police and a representative from bank Santander UK will also be on hand to answer any questions visitors may have about how to avoid scams.

A scam is defined as "a fraudulent scheme performed by a dishonest individual, group or company in an attempt to obtain money or something else of value."