People looking for work or a change of career are being invited to an upcoming jobs fair in Burton.

The job and opportunities fair, will be held at Burton and South Derbyshire College, and will be open to job hunters across East Staffordshire and beyond.

Organisers say there will be hundreds of opportunities on offer, including roles with companies, including the Hilton Hotel, Ideal Standard, First Fence, Derbyshire County Council, GI Group, Top Hat and more.

The fair is being organised in a partnership between East Staffordshire Borough Council, Job Centre Plus, Burton and South Derbyshire College, Trent and Dove Housing, Support Staffordshire and Burton and District Chamber of Commerce. It will run from 9.30am until 12.30pm on Friday, March 9.

Councillor Richard Grosvenor, leader of the borough council, said: "Previous jobs fairs have provided many attendees with jobs, interviews, CV advice and other important job seeking guidance.

"There will be a variety of organisations participating, with a host different of jobs available. I urge anyone seeking a job or a change of career to attend."

For more information, contact the Enterprise Team at East Staffordshire Borough Council on 01283 508625 or by email at enterprise.team@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk or jeanette.hines@dwp.gsi.gov.uk.

The jobs fair will be held at Burton and South Derbyshire College, in Lichfield Street, Burton, on Friday, March 9.