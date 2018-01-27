Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Most of us are entitled to around 25 days paid leave each a year – but what if someone told you that you could double that?

With some strategic planning, you can beat the system and more-than-double your holiday allowance in 2018.

Anyone who wants about two months away from the office while only taking the allocated holiday can do so - but it will take some careful planning.

The system works by calculating days away from work around bank holidays and weekends, according to office space agent Instant Offices.

Here's how to make sure you get the maximum benefit when booking annual leave.

Note - this only works if you work a normal shift pattern with weekends and Bank Holidays off – sorry, everyone else!

Over the Easter break ask your boss for Saturday, March 24 to Sunday, April 8 off work. This will be a 16-day break but you will only use eight days of holiday.

The extra days come from the bank holidays - Good Friday on March 30, Easter Monday on April 2 and the early May holiday on May 7 - plus the three weekends the period covers.

Alternatively you could take off the 24 days from May 5 to May 28 by using up just 14 days of leave because of the May Day and Spring bank holiday.

Holidaymakers will then have to wait until August for their next trip.

Take a nine-day break from August 25 to September 9 by using just four days of leave.

The final way to work to system in your favour comes at Christmas.

By using up just seven days of paid leave, workers can take off from December 24 and not have to return to work until January 6, 2018 - a 16-day break.