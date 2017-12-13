The video will start in 8 Cancel

A local locksmith has issued seasonal security advice to help homeowners throughout Burton and South Derbyshire stay safe over the Christmas period.

Mark Santi, of Hartshorne-based Pick Me Locksmith, has provided an invaluable insight into what crooks look out for when targeting vulnerable homes.

Here are his top tips on how to keep your home secure this Christmas.

1. 23 December – The busiest day in December for burglars. Insurance companies expect a spike in break-ins.

2. Close curtains to avoid "lighting up" valuable presents under a tree. Boxed/packaged items, ready for resale, light up like a shop window and attract those with criminal intent.

3. Avoid leaving boxes outside your home. Boxes are evidence of expensive goods, and are attractive to burglars.

4. Hide car keys. There has been an increase in houses being broken into, car keys stolen, and burglars returning to steal the cars, especially those with high performance.

5. Lock all doors and windows and remove the keys.

6. Ask a trusted neighbour to keep an eye on your property if you go away.

7. Social media can be an itinerary of your movements to a thief, i.e going on holiday or going away to stay with family. Be careful with specifics. Who has access to your personal pages?

8. Insurance compliance. If you do have a burglary, have you met your insurer's requirements so you will be compensated? Are high-value gifts covered by home contents insurance? Be sure to keep receipts/manuals.

9. Lock tools and ladders away. They can be used to break windows and gain access. Keep bins behind gates if possible as they can be used to access properties.

10. Secure boundaries, including fencing and gates.

11. Consider buying new locks.

For further advice on preventing a break-in at your home, visit www.pickmelocksmith.com.