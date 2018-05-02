The video will start in 8 Cancel

Just a few weeks remain to get tickets for the biggest music festival in Uttoxeter's annual calendar.

The Acoustic Festival of Britain runs from Friday to Sunday, June 1 to 3 at Uttoxeter Racecourse.

Topping the bill are Dire Straits guitarist and songwriter John Illsley, who has won five Grammies with his All Star Band, and 70s and 80s stars Cockney Rebel, fronted by the irrepressible Steve Harley.

Pink Floyd fans can also enjoy one of the band's top tribute acts, Think Floyd, on the Friday night.

A rare festival performance from award-winning high-octane roots band The Urban Folk Quartet will be a big attraction for folk fans.

The same will apply to BBC Radio 2 DJ Paul Radcliffe and his fiddle-drive band, Fine Lines, who have now been added to the bill, as well as folk stompers Merry Hell and singer-songwriter Lucy Ward.

Aussie busking star Juzzie Smith is on the bill, as is the amazing voice of 2000s indie-folk-dance hybrid act Kosheen, Sian Evans, and her band.

Funke and the Two Tone Baby was the most-requested act by festival regulars and will play late on the Friday night.

Fans of the new waves acts of the 1980s will enjoy a set by former Squeeze frontman Chris Difford and skankers can enjoy a dance to ska star Jenny Belle Star's set.

Aside from the music, glampers will be able to enjoy a luxurious stay - with hot showers and what organisers are calling "grooming salons" - and park right next to their tent.

In amongst 100 musical performers will be dotted eight dance troupes and a dozen comedians, as well as loads of free workshops on everything from ukuleles to crafts.

Those who follow the "steam punk" scene promise to be out in force at the annual showcase, according to organisers.

A range of food stands, tables and tents will keep gig-goers full as they watch their favourite acts.

And ale lovers will be able to take in some top tunes while they sink a few pints in the festival's Real Ale Tent.

Anyone who wants tickets should call 0333 9000 919 or go online to www.acousticfestival.co.uk

Who else is on the bill?