An African-inspired duo with bring smiles to the faces of music lovers at one of the Uttoxeter area's top venues.

TwoManTing will return to the Dog and Partridge, in Church Lane, Marchington, on Sunday, April 29.

They were formed in 2004 when Sierra Leonean drummer Jah-man Aggrey and guitarist Jon Lewis were playing together as part of dance band Le Cod Afrique.

The duo immediately became a hit on the UK festival circuit with their brand of bouncy "sunshine Afro-roots" music.

Shows have included Glastonbury, Secret Garden Party, Beat-herder and Green Man Festivals to name but a few.

Using guitar, live loops and percussion, the duo create a "highly-danceable" full-band sound and their reputation has earned them recent support slots with the likes of Tinariwen, The Oyster Band, Edward 2 and Dub Colossus. Their music is often featured on BBC Radio 3 and 6Music.

Shows feature lively grooves and thought-provoking lyrics on subjects ranging from childhood memories to political protest and more irreverent topics.

BBC 6Music's Lauren Laverne said of the act: "Brilliant – if you want a bit of early summer, then get this into your ear-holes."

Roots Magazine wrote: "Full of such bright tuneful moments, this really takes off in an intimate live setting."

Legendary BBC radio DJ Steve Lamacq said: "John Peel would play something like this on his programme and the world would suddenly seem a better place."

The show starts at around 5.30pm and entry is free of charge.

The gig comes ahead of two hotly-anticipated nights of music.

First, on Thursday, April 19, singer-songwriter Richard Castle will perform tracks from his album, One-horse Town.

The new record was launched to a sold-out Doveridge Club on Friday night, April 13, and now Castle, keys maestro Dave Blant and virtuoso bassist Gary Norman will perform the record at the Dog. The show starts at 8pm and entry is free.

The Dog will play host to a night of Cajun food and music at the pub on Thursday, May 3 from 7.30pm.

The Cajun Club will see a performance by top band L'il Roosters and will raise money for Marchington Village Festival.

A two-course Creole/Cajun meal will also be on offer.

Tickets cost £20 and are available from the pub, by calling 01283 820394 or from neighbouring Marchington Community Shop.