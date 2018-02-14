The video will start in 8 Cancel

A brand new electric stage will be one of the top features at this year's Acoustic Festival of Britain.

The festival, held every year at Uttoxeter Racecourse, runs from Friday to Sunday, June 1 to 3.

Starring on the electric stage will be tribute act Think Floyd, who will play a convincing rendition of art rock legends Pink Floyd's greatest hits on the Friday night at 9pm.

Headliners on other stages include five-time Grammy winner John Illsley, formerly of Dire Straits, and the All Star Band featuring Robbie McIntosh, who used to play with The Pretenders.

Other attractions will include a rare festival outing from high-octane flok bank The Urban Folk Quartet on the Sunday.

The main stage will feature folk-punk band Ferocious Dog, rockabilly act Harry and the Howlers and Americana star Brook Williams.

The celebrated real ale tent will feature the voice of electronica act Kosheen, Sian Evans, and her band.

Those who like to skank will be entertained Funke and the Two Tone Baby in the big top on the Friday night at 10.30pm.

Recent BBC Folk Awards best female artist nominee Lucy Ward will also be in situ in the real ale tent.

Added to the mix are gypsy folk proponents The Whiskey Rebellion and another folk-punk act, The Brandy Thieves.

Comedians and dance acts will join 100 music acts at the fezzy, which also features a huge camp site and dozens of free music and craft workshops.

A spokesman for the festival said: "The acoustic festival is the place to be, safe - clean and relaxed.

"Adults weekend camping are still only £99, with lushing VIP toilet blocks and free showers, as well as grooming cabins with hairdryers and the most cost-effective glamping areas and tents in the festival world."

"There will also be blues from 8pm until midnight and comedy in the afternoon."

Tickets are available by calling 0333 9000 919 or online at www.acousticfestival.co.uk