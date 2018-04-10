The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The career of Dutch violin superstar André Rieu spans more than 30 years – and he certainly knows how to stage a grand show including romantic moments and witty twists.

He will end his annual world tour traditionally with a UK and Ireland arena tour which will take him to nine cities including a date in Birmingham on December 13.

To bring romance and magic to every fan during the cosy pre-Christmas season he, of course, will play Christmas carols alongside his entertaining and fantastic programme.

On stage Rieu's incredible musical prowess, passion and charisma make for a magical spectacle.

His romantic and fun shows see audiences regularly jump to their feet and dance in the aisles.

Rieu said: "Spending the pre-Christmas season in the UK and Ireland with such fantastic fans makes me feel very grateful and pleased every year.

"People write to me, telling me that it takes them two weeks to get back to normal after one of our concerts. It is simply fantastic to feel this energy and joy every evening."

Rieu and his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra - the largest private orchestra in the world - created a global revival in waltz music, staging spectacular extravaganzas which are second to none.

Having received more than 500 Platinum Awards, three Classical Brit Awards for "Album of the Year" and billions of Youtube views, Rieu is one of the biggest touring artists in the world.

He has been married for more than 40 years and lives with his wife Marjorie in a historic castle, built in 1452 in his hometown of Maastricht/Netherlands. The couple have two sons and five grandchildren.

André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra will perform at Arena Birmingham on Thursday, December 13 and tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday, April 13 via www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.

Tickets are priced at £51.75/£74.35/£96.95/£112.77/£135.37 (prices includes admin fees and £1.20 facility fee) + £2.55 fulfilment fee per order.

For more information visit www.andrerieu.com