From modern madrigals to My Fair Lady, there will be a music-packed programme when an award-winning choir performs at a village church near Burton this week.

Friday Voices will be performing at St James' Church, Barton under Needwood on Friday, March 16, at a concert in aid of The Children's Society.

It will be the choir's first visit to Barton and musical director Chris Mallinson promises it will be a 'relaxed evening - because he says he doesn't do stuffy.

The 20-strong choir, which is based in Anslow, sings acapella and the audience can look forward to a varied programme which, as well as a selection from My Fair Lady, will include Lux arumque, famously performed via the internet by Eric Whitacre's Virtual Choir, the haunting Seal lullaby, Here Comes the Sun by George Harrison and the witty Words, written for the The Real Group from Sweden.

The Friday Voices choir, was formed in 2004 and has won a number of competitions including, last year, the Mixed Choir class as well as being named as Choir of the Festival at The Festival of Choirs in the Isle of Man.

The Barton concert begins at 7.30pm and tickets are priced £8 with admission free for under-16s. Tickets are available from Barton Post Office or by calling 01283 712809.

The concert is sponsored by Aggregate Industries.

Proceeds from the event will help fund the work of The Children's Society which works with the country's most vulnerable children and young people.

The charity operates two schemes in the Lichfield diocese. One finances professional advocates who are employed to be an independent voice to support or speak on behalf of a child among the various agencies such as social services, education authorities, and fostering.

The other sees volunteers work in roles as independent visitors who commit to meeting a child in care for at least two years—simply to be a supportive adult who will add stability for a longer period than the average foster home.