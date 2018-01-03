Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After their explosion onto the national folk scene over the past two years, Dorset-based folk duo Ninebarrow will be performing at Burton Folk Club later this month as part of their extensive UK tour this winter

Ninebarrow were nominees at this year's BBC Radio 2 Folk Award in the 'Horizon' category for 'Best Emerging Artist'’.

One of the highest accolades in their genre, it is made even more exceptional because it was only 18 months ago that Jon Whitley and Jay LaBouchardiere gave-up careers in teaching and medicine to pursue their unique brand of folk music.

(Image: Snapseed)

Since the release of their debut album in 2014, Ninebarrow (Jon Whitley and Jay LaBouchardiere) have been rapidly fulfilling Shire Folk Magazine's prediction that they will "become a major force in English folk music", having received high praise from the likes of Mike Harding and folk legends, Seth Lakeman and Kate Rusby.

In March 2016, Ninebarrow independently released their second album to high critical acclaim – receiving a raft of glowing reviews, including five stars from both Maverick Magazine and EDS Magazine (produced by the English Folk Dance and Song Society).

Receiving airplay on a host of national radio stations across the country, including multiple plays on Mark Radcliffe's BBC Radio 2 Folk Show, it was also listed in the Telegraph's 'Top Folk Albums of 2016' and featured in five other 'Top 10 Album of the Year' lists.

It is the multi award-winning duo's innovative take on the folk tradition that seems to be captivating audiences across the country.

Jon and Jay combine breath-taking vocal harmonies and melodies, delivering songs and which are inspired and rooted in the landscape, history and folklore of the British Isles.

Not only exceptional singers and musicians, they are also equally passionate about the stories behind their songs.

It is this melding of excellent musicianship and their passion for storytelling that is, in the words of Shire Folk Magazine, taking this duo 'up to the top' of the UK folk scene.

Ninebarrow will perform at the Burton Folk Club, which is situated at the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road, on Friday, January, 12.

The folk club and has a guest night every two weeks, alternating with a free 'Singaround' which welcomes new performers as well as those who are just 'good listeners' from 8pm onwards.

On guest nights doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start, with admission £10 on the door. For more details go to www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk