A popular annual musical festival in South Derbyshire set to attract thousands is to launch a food bank after organisers were left "shocked" at the amount of food wasted last year.

The multi-award winning Bearded Theory festival, taking place at Catton Hall over the end of May Spring Bank Holiday, has announced plans for an ambitious food donation campaign at this year’s event.

Bearded Theory’s Food Bank Holiday campaign encourages everyone to bring one item of healthy, non-perishable (tinned, dried or longlife, unopened and in-date) food for donation on arrival at any of the festival’s car parks and entrances.

All donations will go to Derby’s Padley Group, a registered charity and Queens Award for Voluntary Services-winning foodbank, homeless services hub and development centre.

Established more than 30 years ago, Padley Group feeds around 70 people a day, seven days a week at its homeless centre, and a further 30 per day at its development centre Monday to Friday.

The Padley Group will also run a donation location stall, where festival-goers can bring donations at any time over the weekend, and also learn more about their valuable work in the community.

Lastly, volunteers will be traversing the campsites as people pack up, encouraging final donations of any suitable leftover items.

More than 5,000 donations are expected across the weekend - enough to provide more than 400 extra food parcels to the most vulnerable members of society.

Sally Booth, Bearded Theory’s Food Bank Holiday co-ordinator, said: “As a veteran of many music festivals I have been shocked at how much food is often left behind, with people choosing to throw it away, rather than carry it home. That then led me to thinking that at Bearded Theory Festival, we could not just collect these leftover tins and donate them to a local food bank, but do something on a much larger scale.

"By asking our fabulous festival-goers to also bring just one item each for donation to the Padley Group, we can make a meaningful positive impact on the most vulnerable people within the community that hosts our festival each year.”

Bearded Theory will see headliners such as Robert Plant, Blossoms, Jimmy Cliff and Sleaford Mods topping a bill alongside more than live 150 acts across nine live stages.

Bars are run by Derbyshire’s Thornbridge Brewery, who bring a wide variety of cask ales, lagers and ciders for sale.

Saturday night will see a rare festival performance by Robert Plant, one of the world’s great rock and roll voices.

The former Led Zeppelin frontman will bring his band, The Sensational Space Shifters, who have been selling out venues around the world, and will be performing a set full of classic hits and new material.

Friday is headlined by Blossoms. Their debut single Charlemagne was Radio 1’s ‘Track of the Day’, earning them a place on BBC’s ‘Sound of Music 2016’ list.

Their debut album ‘Blossoms’ went straight in at number one, won them a nomination for ‘Best British Band’ at the Brit Awards and inclusion on the Mercury Music Prize shortlist.

On Sunday headliner Jimmy Cliff will take to the stage alongside Scottish indie legends The Jesus & Mary Chain, local boy Jake Bugg, Electronic Punk Duo Sleaford Mods and English punk sensations Idles alongside classic festival acts such as Fun Lovin Criminals, The Coral, Sleeper, Dub Pistols, Reverend & The Makers and more than 150 others over four days.

There will also be a children's area with a craft tent and graffiti workshops.

In addition to live music, the festival will welcome Funhouse Comedy, who are taking over the stage daily from midnight. They have confirmed a line up featuring the likes of Tom Wrigglesworth, Rob Mullholland, Sean Percival and more.

Tickets cost £115 per adult for a four-day weekend (with discounts for youths, and those under six attending free). Young people aged between 12 and 15 cost £55, ages six to 11 is £28.

All tickets include camping, and no day tickets will be available.

Tickets are available by visiting the website here.