Following his sell-out tour earlier this year Billy Ocean will be setting sail back on stage for a 13-date party tour in 2018 and th British soul icon will perform the best of his greatest hits and favourite tracks.

Billy Ocean has sold more than 30 million records in his lifetime to date, ahieving success as both an artist and a songwriter.

He has collected multiple gold and platinum records across the world and hit the number one spot worldwide in the pop charts including the USA, Australia, Germany, Holland, and the UK.

Last year saw the Here You Are: The Best Of Billy Ocean album released in the UK, gaining a Top 10 chart position at Number four this was Billy's highest charting album since 1989.

This year has been another fantastic one for him; playing shows in Dubai, USA, Canada, Spain, Mozambique, Denmark, Holland, Belgium, Germany and even Luxembourg. Ocean is now currently working on his next album to be released in 2018.

Billy said: "I am really looking forward to my UK tour next year, it's going to be 13 party nights!"

BILLY OCEAN LIVE UK DATES 2018

Friday, November 9 at Blackpool Opera House

Saturday, November 10 at Harrogate Convention Centre

Monday, November 12 at Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tuesday, November 13 at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday, November 14 at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Friday, November 16 at Newcastle City Hall

Saturday, November 17 at Birmingham Symphony Hall

Friday, November 23 at Cardiff St David's Hall

Saturday, November 24 at Oxford New Theatre

Tuesday, November 27 at London Royal Albert Hall

Thursday, November 29 at Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Friday, November 30 at Ipswich Regent

Saturday, November 1 at Bournemouth International Centre

Tickets are on sale now and are available from www.gigsandtours.com or by calling 0844 811 0051.

For more information visit www.BillyOcean.com / www.wearesonylegacy.com