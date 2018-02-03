Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Recreating all the classic hits, from The Times They Are A-Changin', Blowin' In The Wind and Mr Tambourine Man through to Like A Rolling Stone, Subterranean Homesick Blues, Lay Lady Lay, Knockin' On Heaven's Door, the Bob Dylan story tells the fascinating tales behind the song.

Supported by a top backing band, the show takes its audience back to the 1960s, the era of Vietnam, anti-war and civil rights protests, and of course, timeless music spearheaded by the likes of Dylan as he plotted his journey from revered protest singer to provocative rock n roll star to virtual recluse and back again, all in the space of a few short years.

Bill Lennon, who plays the lead in the show said: "We wanted to give Dylan's many fans the opportunity to hear the songs as they remember them, all in one sitting."

"Although many of Dylan's songs were hits for other artists, from Hendrix's All Along The Watchtower right up to Adele's Make You Feel My Love, we remain true to the original versions."

Bill's other credits include James Taylor in You've Got A Friend and Keith Richards in The Counterfeit Stones and he continued: "We are confident the show will have people digging out their old vinyl to sustain the nostalgia just that little bit longer."

Featuring 25 of Dylan's best-loved hits, complete with stunningly evocative visuals and authoritative insights into the stories behind the songs, The Bob Dylan Story is an must-see for even the most casual fan.

The Bob Dylan Story will perform at the Lichfield Garrick on Saturday, February 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £22.50 and can be booked online at www.lichfieldgarrick.com or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.