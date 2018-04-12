Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the UK's most iconic pop bands is set to hit the road, bringing back memories from the 80s.

Culture Club will be returning to arenas around the country in an 11-date tour of the UK, singing 80s hits such as Do You Really Want to Hurt Me, Karma Chameleon and The War Song.

Music legend Boy George will be joined by former band mates Roy Hay, Mikey Craig and Jon Moss on the tour to take fans back to the band's heyday in the 80s. Culture Club has sold more than 50 million records worldwide, since the band was formed in 1981.

Boy George, who was presented with the Ivor Novello lifetime achievement award in 2015 for his contribution to music, made the announcement for the upcoming tour on the Radio 2 breakfast show with Fearne Cotton on Wednesday, April 11.

The band will be heading to the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on November 9, 2018, joined by Belinda Carlisle and synth pop artist Thomson Twins' Tom Bailey.

Boy George said: "We put together an amazing show that is going to be filled with hits and fabulous memories; we know it will be hands down this summer's best night out."

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, April 13 and start at £53.20 and can be bought online , by calling 0843 373 3000 or by person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office in Nottingham.