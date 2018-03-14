Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bretby Rotary Club is set to host an evening of choir music for the first time as they try to raise funds for numerous causes they give to.

The club, will be presenting the 'Choral Concert' on Friday, March 23, kicking off from 7.30pm at Riverside Church, in High Street, Burton.

Presenting will be the Lichfield Gospel Choir, with tickets priced at £10.

The choir, who has been singing together since 2009, boasts an impressive 90 members and the show will feature a range of music including modern and traditional gospel music.

The uplifting songs will 'warm hearts and nourish souls', according to the choir's website.

On how the band formed, the website reads: "Many of us enjoyed the experience so much that we didn't want to give up singing, and we decided to continue as a permanent choir.

"We met up in the autumn of 2009 and soon a committee had been formed, and, with the help of Black Voices, we were very lucky to secure the services of two very talented musical directors, Laura and Themba Mvula, to lead us.

"We love performing at the events we're invited to and it's amazing to see people in the audience or congregation joining in, clapping along and sometimes even dancing."

Geoff Brown, representative of Bretby Rotary Club said: "We're finding now in this cashless society that fund raising is more and more difficult so we’re looking at other ideas.

"This concert, if it works, we'll try to make it an annual occasions. We're not looking for huge amounts of money, maybe £1,000 to £1,500.

"The place can seat 180, we want about 150 there. We've got all sorts of different societies selling through churches and other places.

"We support all sorts of projects, school book prizes for primary school, aid for overseas. There is a lot we do. Locally, we're hoping to support Donna Louise and last year helped the Crest New."

Tickets are available from members of Bretby Rotary Club, by emailing geoffbrowny88@gmail.com or by calling Mr Brown on 01283 208781.