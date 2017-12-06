The video will start in 8 Cancel

Multi-million selling recording artist Bryan Adams is back and will embark on a seven-date UK arena tour in 2018.

The tour comes in support of his new greatest hits album Ultimate, which is out on Friday, November 3 and features two brand new tracks plus all the hits.

Bryan Adams The Ultimate Tour will hit the Genting Arena, in Birmingham, on Friday, May 25.

A spokesman for the venue said: "Bryan Adams is one of the most exciting live musicians in the world and his energetic performance, effortless stage presence and incredible vocals are guaranteed to thrill and entertain.

"Bryan Adams The Ultimate Tour will see the showman perform a rip-roaring set of material from his forthcoming new album, Ultimate, which features a mix of new tracks and enormous hits from an incredible back-catalogue including (Everything I do) I do it for You, Can't Stop this thing we've Started, Summer of '69, Heaven and more.

"Bryan Adams wowed critics during the recent Get Up tour for his "remarkable energy" (Telegraph) and "cool and classy" (Daily Express) performance style."

Earlier this month he closed Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Toronto with a mind-blowing concert where he was joined on stage by Bruce Springsteen.

The release of Ultimate marks Bryan Adams' 14 studio album. Lead single Please Stay is out now.

Tickets for the Genting Arena date are on general sale now from www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222.

Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge and tickets start at £43, plus a £2.55 "fulfilment fee".