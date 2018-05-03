Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A stand-up comedy routine and a fashion show are two of the fund-raisers being held by a Burton charity this month.

The O’Connor Gateway Trust will benefit from a live stand-up comedy at the National Brewery Centre on Wednesday, May 9, at the National Brewery Centre, and a ladies fashion show at Langan’s Tea Rooms on Friday, May 4.

The ladies fashion show will be held from 7.30pm. Tickets £5 and are available from Langan’s

There will be clothing available at a massive discount on the evening from shops such as M&S, Wallis, New Look, Next and many more, plus a charity raffle.

Next week, the charity, which provides drug and alcohol rehabilitation, will launch its comedy night presented by Funhouse Comedy.

Headlining is the somewhat cynical and gloomy Mike Gunn, who, despite this, has the ability to get the crowd on his side, however far he pushes! In his first Edinburgh Festival Show, he appeared as a funeral director.

He has appeared on numerous television programmes, including Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC1), Celebrity Deal or no Deal (CH 4), and Harry Hill’s TV Burp (ITV). He has also been a contributor for The Guardian and written for Time Out, The List and Match of the Day Magazine and was support for Lee Mack on a huge theatre tour.

Supporting him will be the very likeable Paul Pirie, who gave up acting to start his comedy career. At the time he was living with his Gran, having given away the keys to his flat in a pub quiz! He has appeared on television, radio and film and has become one of the biggest Scottish acts on the UK comedy circuit.

Completing the line-up is the effortlessly engaging Dominic Woodward, telling hilarious stories about his everyday life and bringing to life the quirky people he meets. His insightful humorous observations and sharp material are delivered with a somewhat relaxed air.

Compere for the night will be the positive, amiable and amusing Dave Bryon.

Tickets are £10 in advance and are available at Langan’s or by visiting www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Doors open at 7pm for a 8pm start.