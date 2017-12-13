Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton band is "buzzing" about the future as they prepare to release an eight-track EP early next year.

Modern Comforts will release the new EP following the launch of their debut single Easy Tiger last year.

Music lovers will also have the chance to see the band perform live with dates set for the Corner House, at Centrum 100 on December 22 and the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road, on Christmas Eve.

Lead vocalist Connor Curran said: "I just want it out now, we have a demo ready and that sounds top, so I can't wait for the actual thing."

Lead guitarist Louis Ranyard said: "Based on the gigs and the stuff we have done since, it couldn't have gone much better.

"The new stuff we are writing is even better, we have a bit of a heavier sound and everything is falling into place.

"At first, we didn't take it seriously, it was just fun and a chance to play our favourite artists such as the Stone Roses and Oasis. Since then we have just started writing our own tunes and people liked it, so we are where we are now."

Connor and Louis are joined in the band by Nick Kerry on drums and Conal Morton on bass.

Louis said: "We have always liked music, but we wouldn't class ourselves as musicians, we have never studied it; we just know what sound we want. Apart from Nick, who played at school, the rest of us started practicing while we were in the sixth form."

Connor jokes that it is "a gift" to create good songs, while Louis describes it more as a "fluke".

The band's music has progressed from Indie to something much heavier. Connor said: "It has become a lot punkier because we enjoy playing fast paced music, there are no slow-paced songs in our set; we just smash through it.

"We do have some which are easy listening tunes but mostly they're in your face."

One person described the band as the "shouty Arctic Monkeys". Connor said: "We don't mind that, as long as we sound like Arctic Monkeys we don't care if we are shouty.

"We love the Manchester music scene and stuff that comes out of Sheffield as the indie scene was big when we were growing up.

"We also follow new bands such as the Amazons and Pretty Vicious, bands who are coming through now and came through a route we want to follow."

Throughout the summer the band played several festivals, which also featured the likes of Razorlight, The Sherlocks and Vant. Louis said it is good to be among other bands who are in a similar situation to them.

He said: "It's a great way of making connections and handing out a few CDs to other people."

One good connection the band did make was with Welsh band Pretty Vicious, whom Modern Comforts hope to have the opportunity to support in the future.

The band have also had various radio plays, from America to Amsterdam. Louis said: "A lot of Americans try compare our music to Motorhead which is a massive compliment." Connor added that it is good to get different perceptive and to hear people liking their "authentic British sound".

The band is still looking to break into local radio to "get our sound out even more".

One play they received locally was on the jukebox down their local pub,which Connor said was "pretty sick to have played in Burton because everyone in the crowd will sing along to our lyric".

While Louis adds people came up to them asking who sung the song, describing it as "surreal".

Modern Comforts also enjoy playing live in their hometown saying a gig at a Burton pub, The Albion, in Shobnall Road, was one of the best they've ever played, saying "the whole place was shaking".

The band's name comes from a set of lyrics they wrote early on for a song they have never used, Connor felt it was "a fit name as it can relate to everyone because everyone has their own perception of it".

Louis thinks it is hard to tell where the band will be in 12 months' time, because "I wouldn't have expected us to come this far already based on one single so who knows when we have eight out there. We just enjoy making music, it's a good hobby."

Connor believes the new EP will "go down a storm" and hope they can just "push themselves" as much as possible.