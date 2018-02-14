The video will start in 8 Cancel

Folk legends Mick Ryan and Paul Downes will be appearing at Burton Folk Club later this month performing songs about the struggles of ordinary people and their fight for justice.

Mick's songs have been sung and recorded by performers on both sides of the Atlantic and his folk operas include The Pauper's Path, A Day's Work and The Navvy's Wife.

All are set against historical backgrounds of hardship, but celebrate the bravery and stoicism of people fighting against the odds.

Guitarist and banjo player Paul Downes has a sensitive, yet fun approach to live performances, utilising a dazzling array of styles.

Together they promise an evening of rousing songs full of fascinating stories and social history.

Burton Folk Club is based at the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road, and has a guest night every two weeks, alternating with a free 'singaround' which welcomes new performers as well as those who are just 'good listeners' from 8pm onwards.

The pair will perform at the club on Friday, February 23 with doors opening at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Admission is £10 on the door.

For more details go to www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk