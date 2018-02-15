Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brand new jukebox musical which made its debut earlier this month is set to grace the Burton stage in March.

California Dreamers will perform at the Brewhouse Arts Centre and the show pays homage to the iconic artists who made their home in 'Laurel Canyon', a small neighbourhood nestling in the foothills of Los Angeles.

Featuring a live band made up of musicians from around the Midlands, along with archive film footage to help recreate the atmosphere of the hedonistic, hippy 1960s, the event will showcase the classic hits which defined a generation.

Music from artists such as Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, The Eagles, The Mamas and Papas, The Monkees, The Turtles will be featured, along with singer/songwriters including Carole King, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell and Jackson Browne.

The show is co-produced by Grace Palmer and Tim Mansell. Grace, who now lives in central Birmingham, but originates from Wolverhampton, will take to the stage as lead female vocalist, alongside Simon Foster originally from Walsall, and David Barnes from Burnley.

Simon Foster has been a familiar figure on the Birmingham music scene for some years, having starred in several acclaimed musicals. David Barnes has appeared on BBC's The Voice UK where he joined Team Ricky in 2016.

Tim Mansell grew up in Wolverhampton and was inspired to produce the musical after reading an article about the iconic artists who made their homes in the Los Angeles suburb of Laurel Canyon in the mid 60s.

These artists included The Mamas and The Papas, Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Crosby, Stills and Nash, The Byrds and The Eagles.

The rest, as they say, is history.

The show will take place at the Union Street venue on Thursday, March 1 and tickets are available, priced £20, by calling 01283 508100 or via the website here

For further information visit www.californiadreamers.co.uk