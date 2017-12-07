The video will start in 8 Cancel

Christmas is coming at a popular farm and tourist attraction near Uttoxeter with a brand new festive feature.

Amerton Farm is set to host Father Christmas in its new "enchanted village", which can be reached via a "special festive tractor and trailer ride".

Santa's stunning alpine grotto includes Mrs Claus' kitchen and resident reindeer Prancer and Dancer.

Visitors can keep cosy next to a fuel-filled log burner as they marvel at the attraction's yuletide surroundings.

Amerton Farm's Eunice Finney said: "All the Amerton Farm staff, santa, his elves and reindeer Dancer and Prancer are ready to welcome our Christmas costumers with festive fun for all the family."

The five-night Christmas Adventure event runs on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16, and Thursday, December 21 to Saturday, December 23.

The Christmas Adventure starts from the attraction's Billy's Farm Barn at 4pm and finishes at 8.30pm.

An Amerton Farm spokesman said: "On arrival in Billy's Farm Barn, the children will be asked to write a letter to Santa with a special quill pen, designed by Santa himself, and then they will be transported by a festive tractor and trailer ride to our very own enchanted village.

"Santa is very anxious all his letters get to the North Pole in plenty of time to allow his elves time to make, prepare and wrap all the presents ready for delivery on Christmas Eve.

"So Santa has arranged for us to use the 'elf rocket express' to send the children's letters direct to the post room at the North Pole.

"As we need to ensure the rocket is not overloaded and that we include all the letters from Amerton Farm, will be launching two rockets at different times; 6.30pm and 8.30pm every night of the Christmas Adventure.

"This will ensure that Stanley, who is the elf in the post room at the North Pole, will be able to catch all the children's letters.

"After the children have visited Santa there may be time to enjoy a play in Billy's Farm Barn."

The reindeer will be in the Stowe-by-Chartley attraction's "enchanted village" every weekend up to Christmas.

Places on the Christmas Adventure can be booked by calling 01889 270294.

More information about the other Christmas events booked in at Amerton Farm is available online at www.amertonfarm.co.uk