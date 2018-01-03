Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cilla and the Shades of the 60s was the smash hit stage show of 2017 when it toured the UK in February and March.

Starring the effervescent Victoria Jones as Cilla the show had capacity audiences dancing in the aisles up and down the country to the greatest hits of the 60s performed by Victoria and vocal trio The Shades.

This year the show will rock its retro boots again and is the perfect musical stage show for families and pop music fans of all ages.

(Image: Darren Bell)

Cilla and the Shades of the 60s takes the audience on a musical journey starting with the discovery of the teenage singer, Cilla Black, at Liverpool’'s famous Cavern Club and presents many of the biggest hits by artists who changed the world of popular entertainment in the 1960s including Cilla, Dusty, Lulu, Tina Turner, the Beatles and many more.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Cilla and the Shades perform highlights of Cilla's long and illustrious career.

By the time Cilla was 21 she was working with Beatles' producer George Martin and was at number one in the UK pop charts with You’re My World and Anyone Who Had A Heart.

Her success as a pop singer during the 60s and 70s led to her becoming the UK's most popular TV presenter with her own TV show 'Cilla' which ran 1966-1978 and 'Blind Date' which ran for a record breaking 18 years.

Victoria Jones said: "Growing up in Liverpool, I knew Cilla as a TV presenter but when I discovered her music I was amazed by her vocal range and her emotional depth.

"I find her ballads so beautiful and she portrays heartbreak in a truly moving way.

"Her passion has always inspired me – in fact I think I was born in the wrong decade.

"Performing as Cilla gives me the opportunity to celebrate the sound and fashion of a generation of amazing women.

"I had such a brilliant time on tour earlier this year; I can't wait to get out on the road again in 2018 especially as we’'l have the opportunity of performing in venues where we haven't performed before.

"We'll have the fantastic Shades trio, beautiful dancers and a lorra lorra laughs!"

The Shades are a trio of West End and musical theatre singers who will perform some of the greatest hits of the 60s. Their costumes and dance routines are second to none – audiences will delight in references to retro Sixties dance moves and fashion - not to mention hairstyles.

The cast will be joined on stage every night by four professional dancers ensuring audiences give to their inner Pan's People and get dancing.

CILLA AND THE SHADES OF THE 60s – 2018 UK tour dates:

February 23: Greater Manchester, Heywood Civic Centre Heywood Civic Centre

February 24: North Yorkshire, Northallerton Forum www.forumnorthallerton.org.uk

February 27: Wiltshire, Melksham Assembly Hall Melksham Assembly Hall

March 1: Somerset, Bridgwater, McMillan Theatre McMillan Theatre

March 2: Isle of Wight, Newport Medina Theatre www.medinatheatre.co.uk

March 6: South Yorkshire, Rotherham Civic Theatre www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk

March 8: Staffordshire, Lichfield Garrick www.lichfieldgarrick.com

March 13: Buckinghamshire, Chesham, Elgiva Theatre www.elgiva.com

March 14: Eastbourne, Devonshire Park Theatre tbc Devonshire Park Theatre

March 20: Devon, Torquay Princess Theatre Torquay Princess Theatre

March 25: Essex, Clacton Princes Theatre www.princestheatre.co.uk

April 5: Lincolnshire, Skegness Embassy www.embasstheatre.co.uk

April 6 : Northampton, The Deco Theatre and Cinema www.thedeco.co.uk

April 17: Scotland, Aberdeen ACT Theatre www.aberdeenartscentre.com

April 18: Teesside, Billingham Forum Theatre www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk

April 22: Wales, Newbridge Memorial Hall www.newbridgememo.co.uk

April 24: Warwickshire, Rugby, Benn Hall www.bennhall.com

April 26: Scotland, Ayr Gaiety Theatre www.thegaiety.co.uk

May 1: Middlesex, Hayes, Beck Theatre www.becktheatre.org.uk

May 2: East Midlands, Mansfield Palace Theatre www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

May 3 Cheshire, Runcorn, The Brindley www.thebrindley.org.uk

May 6: North Dorset, Sturminster, The Exchange www.stur-exchange.co.uk

May 9: West Cumbria, Workington Carnegie Theatre www.carnegietheatre.co.uk

May 10: Scotland, Falkirk Town Hall Falkirk Town Hall

May 13: Scotland, Arbroath Webster Memorial Theatre www.webstertheatre.co.uk

May 22: Kent, Folkestone, Leas Cliff Halls Theatre Leas Cliff Hall Theatre

June 5: Northamptonshire, Wellingborough Castle www.castletheatre.co.uk

June 14: Lancashire, St Helens Theatre Royal www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

June 21: West Midlands, Walsall Forest Arts Centre www.forestartscentre.co.uk

June 24: West Midlands, Coventry Albany Theatre www.albanytheatre.co.uk

June 27: Wales, Port Talbot, Princess Royal Theatre Princess Royal Theatre

