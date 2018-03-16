The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A celebration of popular music from the golden age of song is set to fill theatres around the Midlands this year as award-winning jazz vocalist Clare Teal continues to tour with her Trio.

Upbeat and uplifting to the extreme, the show is a hotbed of creativity and renowned for fabulous arrangements interspersed with Clare's warm and witty storytelling guaranteeing a night to be remembered.

Clare and her musicians effortlessly traverse a rich landscape of timeless and sparkling material, with standards from the grand masters of the Great American Song Book such as Cole Porter to witty and urbane song stylists of the 50s and 60s Cy Coleman and Dave Brubeck.

There's also a nod to more contemporary writers and originals too.

As one of the UK's greatest interpreters of song and much loved performers, Clare and her Trio promise an evening of inspired music and unbridled entertainment performed by the very best.

Clare's tour will include:

Thursday, March 22 - Methodist Central Hall, Walsall. Clare Teal with Midland Youth Jazz Orchestra. Call 01922 627686 for tickets.

Friday, April 6 - Lichfield Garrick. Big Mini Big Band. Call 01543 412121 for tickets.

Saturday, April 7 - Stoke-on-Trent Rep Theatre. Clare and her Trio. Call 01782 206000 for tickets.

Friday, May 18 - Symphony Hall, Birmingham. Clare Teal and Guy Barker with City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. Call 0121 780 3333 for tickets.

Saturday, October 6 - Loughborough Town Hall. Big Mini Big Band. Call 01509 231914 for tickets.

For full tour details visit www.clareteal.co.uk