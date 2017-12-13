The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A blues luminary will be the next top musician to join Uttoxeter's top band on stage.

The Vice-Bishops' Christmas Party will see former Climax Blues Band virtuoso Derek Holt blast out some riffs at Doveridge Club.

Holt will guest star as the Bishops' lead guitarist for the night on Friday, December 22, at the Sand Lane venue.

The four-piece band's members have forged strong links with some talented players down the years - and Holt is one of them.

Bishops drummer Fred Hopwood said: "Derek has written, sung and played on hit records, toured throughout the world and managed a studio that consistently produced hit singles.

"He's written and produced music for film, television, the corporate market and library albums, as well as his own songs and albums.

"He was a founder member of the Climax Chicago Blues Band - later to become the Climax Blues Band - and toured constantly in the 70s and 80s.

"That period saw him share bills with acts such as Little Feat, ZZ Top, The Eagles, Bad Company, Lynnyrd Skynnyrd, Weather Report, BB King, ELP, ELO, Foreigner, Steve Miller, REO Speedwagon, Mahavishnu Orchestra and Jeff Beck."

Big Climax tunes, some written by Holt, include singles I Love You and Couldn't Get it Right.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones/ACJ Media)

The Bishops, consisting of Dave Faulkner on vocals and guitar, Pod Malkin on guitar, Dave Blant on bass and Fred Hopwood on drums, have been together more than 20 years.

They will open proceedings with a selection of originals and classic blues-rock covers.

Holt and guest Bass player Vish, who was an integral part of jazz-rock fusion band Straight Up alongside Malkin, will then join the Bishops on stage.

Blant will move on to keys for the concluding set, which will include some of Holt's hits.

More information is available by calling 01889 563123 or 564403, emailing fred@smalltownmusic.co.uk or online at www.smalltownmusic.co.uk

Doors will open at 8.30pm - with the music starting at 9pm - and admission will cost £5, including food.