The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The people of Burton and South Derbyshire are in for a treat at the Funhouse Comedy Club this month.

The event will see two comedians, Tanyalee Davis and Adam Rowe, will take to the stage at the Tower Brewery, in Glensyl Way, Burton on Wednesday, May 30.

Described as the 'Ferrari of comedy', Tanyalee Davis is a three-foot, six-inch stand-up comedian who has headlined at events across North American and the United Kingdom.

She also had a successful six month contract, performing 'Little Comedian, Big Laughs', just off the world famous Las Vegas strip.

Canadian-born, Tanyalee’s comedy has labelled as somewhat racy, with her own unique perspective on life.

Liverpool's own Adam Rowe has been performing on the stage since 2010. Hugely popular with audiences, Adam comes across as a hugely likeable person.

Book signing to celebrate Burton's rich brewing heritage

This personable nature comes across in his acts, leaving audience members feeling like they have made a new friend at the end of a show.

Hosted by compere, Dave Bryon, doors will open at 7pm on May 30, with the show starting at 8pm.

Tickets are priced at £10, and are available to purchase online at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk .