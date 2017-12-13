Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Taking to the stage for Burton Folk Club's final event of the year will be the legendary John Kirkpatrick.

On Friday, December 22 the performer, who has been a member of the Albion Country Band, Magic Lantern, The Richard Thompson Band, Umps and Dumps, Steeleye Span, Brass Monkey, Trans-Europe Diatonique, and Band of Hope, will rock the stage at the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road.

John was initially attracted to folk dance rather than folk music when he joined the Hammersmith Morris Men in 1959.

While he was with the team he took up the melodeon, then the button accordion, then the Anglo concertina, and got hooked on the traditional songs that were accompanied with a post-dancing pint.

John has gone on to become one of the most prolific figures on the English folk scene, performing solo, in duos, acoustic groups and electric bands, and has established an enviable reputation as an instrumental virtuoso and session musician, as well as a leading interpreter of English folk music.

He will be performing a special Christmas concert of seasonal music and songs, with many a good chorus to join in with.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start, with admission £8 on the door. There will be a 'singaround will take place on Friday, December 15 at the club's Christmas party, and will feature performances from a host of talented floor singers.

The event takes place from 8pm and everyone is welcome. Admission is free but please bring a small contribution for the buffet. For more details go to www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk