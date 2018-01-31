The video will start in 8 Cancel

Packed with toe-tapping tunes and Broadway glamour the Crazy for Gershwin spring tour will feature guest singers, a ballroom duo and two sensational tap dancers.

The show will be packed with music, song and dance celebrating the much-admired works of George Gershwin, often regarded as the greatest of the popular music composers and recognised for bringing the jazz style to the piano concerto.

The show will feature classic orchestral compositions alongside a selection of show-stopping numbers written in collaboration with his lyricist brother, Ira.

One of the most talented of the first generation of musical theatre composers, George Gershwin successfully bridged the gap between concert hall and Broadway.

This performance from the Gershwin songbook will include, among others, Rhapsody in Blue, Shall We Dance?, S'Wonderful, I Got Rhythm, Let's Call the Whole Thing Off, They Can't Take That Away From Me and Summertime.

Richard Balcombe will conduct the London Concert Orchestra (in Manchester and Liverpool he will lead the Manchester Concert Orchestra, and will be joined by Viv McLean on piano, soprano Katie Birtill and baritone Rodney Earl Clarke.

The show will perform at the following venues:

Saturday, April 14 at 8pm at Cliffs Pavilion, Southend. 01702 351135

Sunday, April 22 at 3pm St David’s Hall, Cardiff. 029 2087 8444

Sunday, April 29 at 3pm De Montfort Hall, Leicester. 0116 233 3111

Friday, May 4 at 7.30pm Symphony Hall, Birmingham. 0121 780 3333

Saturday, May 5 at 7.30pm Bridgewater Hall, Manchester. 0161 907 9000

Saturday, May 19 at 7.30pm Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. 0151 709 3789

Further information and tickets are available via www.raymondgubbay.co.uk

Or by calling the national ticket hotline on 0844 847 2319 (booking fees apply) - Calls will cost 7p per minute plus your telephone company's access charge.