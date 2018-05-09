The video will start in 8 Cancel

Back from an exhausting tour of Canada and America, folkster Dan Walsh is set to take on the might of the Burton folk scene with a change of venue.

Until a new licensee is appointed, The Beacon Hotel, remains closed, forcing Burton Folk Club to take its latest show elsewhere.

The Evershed Suite at The Albion, in Shobnall Road, Burton, will welcome Stafford-born Dan Walsh and Ciaran Algar, from Stoke, to its stage.

After a mammoth solo world tour promoting the release of the critically acclaimed 'Verging On The Perpendicular' album, BBC Folk Award nominee Dan Walsh's annual UK tour offers an exciting change for 2018 seeing the launch of the all-new Dan Walsh Trio.

This exciting new outfit sees him team up with award winning fiddler Ciaran Algar and long-time collaborator Nic Zuppardi on mandolin.

Although a few favourites from Dan's previous highly praised albums will be in the set, the gigs are mostly to be shaped around his brand new and innovative-described material.

At the heart of the trio's sound is British, Irish and American folk music delivered with a healthy dose of 'funky' grooves.

Add to all that poignant songs, astonishing musical departures and lively humour and the result is expected to be a truly memorable live show featuring three of the most in demand musicians on the folk scene today.

Dan is a nominee for Best Instrumentalist all over the shop, a "go-to" guy for the likes of The Levellers and Seth Lakeman, and makes sensational CDs to boot.

He will be playing from 7.30pm at the new venue, on Friday, May 18.

Tickets cost £10 and are available by calling 01283 568197 or visiting www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk

Further information about Dan Walsh is available by visiting www.danwalshbanjo.co.uk